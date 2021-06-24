Cancel
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces he has cancer, is undergoing chemo

By Samantha Kubota
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlink-182’s famous bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus, 49, announced on Wednesday that he has cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote on his Instagram story and Twitter on Wednesday. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future.”

www.today.com
