Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces he has cancer, is undergoing chemo
Blink-182’s famous bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus, 49, announced on Wednesday that he has cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote on his Instagram story and Twitter on Wednesday. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future.”www.today.com