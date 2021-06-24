Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming fundraising events in Lincoln

Adults age 21 and over are invited to enjoy tasty craft beers and live music by the AM/FM band at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Taste craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase during the event. Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals, including 40 endangered species, from 6-11 p.m., plus three drinks. Tickets are available at LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo. Additional upcoming Brews at the Zoo dates will be announced on the website and on Facebook.