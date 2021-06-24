Stransky Park’s namesake played an important role in Lincoln’s history for decades
On certain Thursday summer evenings, one can find many Lincoln residents gathering on the grass of one of Lincoln’s most beautiful locations. Stransky Park is a south Lincoln neighborhood park at 17th and Harrison Avenue with a serene setting that includes a small waterfall. What many may not realize is that the park’s namesake, Leonard Stransky, played an important role in Lincoln’s history for decades.journalstar.com