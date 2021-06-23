Cancel
Politics

Delaware House passes ban on plastic carryout bags

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 8 days ago

The Delaware House passed a bill Wednesday that would effectively end the use of plastic carryout bags in Delaware stores. The bill was passed on a 28-12 party-line vote. In 2019, the General Assembly passed legislation prohibiting single-use carryout plastic bags at large retailers and chain stores. Under the law, which took effect Jan. 1, 2021, stores with more than 7,000 square feet of retail sales space or chains with three or more locations with each having at least 3,000 square feet of retail sales space are not permitted to provide "any single-use plastic carryout bag" to a customer at the point of sale.

delawarebusinessnow.com
