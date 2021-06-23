Delaware House passes ban on plastic carryout bags

Call me a bleeding heart, tree hugger, but I don’t want to see plastic bags end up in the ocean. And for the record I have had my trunk loaded with reusable grocery bags for many years. Only reason I stopped using them was during the Pandemic last year when grocery stores would not allow you to bring your own bags into the store with you. Once you get into the habit of using your own bags it really isn’t that big of a deal, considering all the other stresses we deal with day to day and continue to carry on.