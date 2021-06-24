Cancel
Digital Transformation Enabler Mobiquity to Expand Operations into APAC Region, Appoints New VP of Business Development Financial Services

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article a full-service digital transformation service provider, revealed that it has expanded its operations into the Asia-Pacific. The company’s APAC expansion will be supported by the appointment of ex- Microsoft and IBM Director, Gustavo Quiroga, who will be serving as Vice President of Business Development Financial Services, APAC. The expansion...

www.crowdfundinsider.com
Matthew Williamson
Businessaithority.com

HFS Ranks Accenture the No. 1 Provider for ServiceNow Services

Accenture has been recognized as the number one service provider for ServiceNow services in a recent report from industry analyst firm HFS Research. “The formation of the Accenture ServiceNow Business Group, built on a team of certified experts and numerous acquisitions, has provided Accenture with the maturity to deliver global projects across the entire ServiceNow ecosystem.”
Businessworldpipelines.com

Strohm announces two strategic appointments in APAC

The company is extending its reach in the Australian market through the appointment of Robby O'Sullivan as a strategic consultant. Mr O’Sullivan will be heading up business development at the Perth office. He brings over three decades of experience in the engineering and energy sectors in Europe and APAC, with specialist knowledge of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines.
Businessmacaubusiness.com

Vpon’s Strategic Partnership with Miaozhen: Advancing Effective Data-Driven Targeting to Tap into Booming Asia Market

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 June 2021 – Vpon Big Data Group (“Vpon”) has officially announced its strategic partnership with Miaozhen Systems, China’s leading third-party data service provider. This partnership aims to advance data-driven marketing strategies to accelerate healthy data development and seize new business opportunities in Asia-Pacific.
Boulder, COchannele2e.com

ConvergeOne Acquires Salesforce Partner NuAge Experts

ConvergeOne, which is backed by private equity fund CVC Fund, has acquired Salesforce provider NuAge Experts for an undisclosed amount. ChannelE2E has tracked hundreds of technology M&A deals in 2021. See the complete list of M&A deals here. The deal expands ConvergeOne’s Salesforce offering, adding leading-edge Salesforce integration and support...
Businessnddist.com

Industrial Distribution CEO Launches Management Consulting Company: Sellside Group

DALLAS — Veteran industrial distribution CEO David Weiss has announced the formation of SellSide Group, his new management consulting firm focused on one specific purpose: helping companies achieve the change most important to them. Meticulously crafted, their purpose addresses the vital need for executive-level insight within the industrial market. On...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Allergy Standards announces the appointment of Elisabeth Yazdzik as VP Business Development, U.S.

DUBLIN, Ireland (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) announced today the appointment of Elisabeth Yazdzik as VP Business Development, U.S. As VP Business Development, Elisabeth will be responsible for growing the ASL brand and establishing new relationships with organizations to help them better meet the needs of their customers through the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

TradePending Appoints New CFO and Product Director

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. TradePending, a leading provider of vehicle valuation and merchandising software to car dealerships, announces the appointment of two senior executives. Tom Parker joins as Chief Financial Officer, with Craige Ruffin joining as the Director of Product. “Tom and Craige are welcome additions to...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Digital transformation needs data integrity to be successful

The exponential growth of business data, coupled with advancements in cloud computing, AI, and the IoT has unleashed an era of digital transformation across the globe. This is why data integrity is an urgent business imperative, because digital transformation initiatives and business activities designed to set strategy, retain customers, and grow the business require trusted data to be successful.
Businesssanantoniopost.com

CocoonIT helps enterprises harness digital transformation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/SRV Media): Businesses are rapidly embracing digitization and CocoonIT Services Pvt Ltd has been a steady transformation partner for various large and small enterprises. Founded in 2016 by Gaurav Shah and Ritesh Pandey in Mumbai, CocoonIT Services Pvt Ltd, is a Microsoft-certified Gold partner. It...
Charleston, WVmybuckhannon.com

Small Business Development Center announces new regional coordinator positions to enhance delivery of coaching services

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) announces the creation of three regional coordinator positions. A division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the WV SBDC serves the state’s small businesses, from entrepreneurs with start-up concepts to established companies ready to expand, and every point in between. WV SBDC heads a statewide network of business coaches who provide no-cost, one-on-one consultations, training and connections to financial, technological, and other resources.
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Delio and OK Financial Group to develop digital asset service in South Korea

Delio, a South Korean crypto finance company specializing in decentralized finance, and OK Financial Group announced on June 26 that they have signed a memorandum of understanding for blockchain-based financial technology business. This agreement is designed to introduce new, innovative financial services based on Delio's expertise in digital finance technology...
SoftwareIBM - United States

IBM Announces New Edge Partners, Technology and Solutions to Drive Digital Transformation for Enterprise Clients

By Rob High, IBM Fellow and VP, CTO IBM Edge Computing and Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem. We are experiencing a time of enormous change as 5G and edge computing converge in ways that were previously unimagined. We see more data than ever is now being created at the edge, and coupled with the promise of 5G, IBM and its ecosystem partners are focused on helping telco providers and enterprise clients drive new revenue and return on investment.
SoftwareThrive Global

John Pierson Of Winshuttle: “Leverage a diverse and global workforce”

Leverage a diverse and global workforce. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of virtual collaboration tools which has enabled employees to be fully productive even when working remotely. We should consider for which roles we can take further advantage of this going forward as it will give us access to an almost infinite talent pool.
Businessjioforme.com

Gray Orange Appoints Vice President of Global Business Development and Alliances for Lesley Simmonds

Gray Orange, a global provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations through the AI-powered Gray Matter ™ fulfillment operating system and Ranger ™ robot series, today announced the appointment of Leslie Simmons as Vice President of Global Business Development and Alliances. did. Simmonds will lead Gray Orange’s global growth plan and lead the expansion of its Alliance Ecosystem.
Technologyaithority.com

Adapdix appoints John Genovesi As Chief Operating Officer To Expand Sector Growth And Support Increasing Customer Demand

Adapdix, the industry leader in adaptive enterprise software, the edge optimized platform delivering the next generation of AI, is excited to welcome John Genovesi as its chief operating officer (COO) to help expand sector growth and support increasing customer demand. At Adapdix, he joins a world-class leadership team and will report directly to the CEO, Anthony Hill.
Economyvmblog.com

Acorio: Financial Services and Healthcare Lead in Digital Transformation Initiatives

Digital transformation efforts are increasing in every industry, but none more so than financial services and healthcare, according to findings in a new report by Acorio, an NTT DATA company and the largest pure-play ServiceNow Consultancy. The third annual Insight & Vision Report captures findings of nearly 500 professionals on digital transformation trends and ServiceNow adoption in their respective companies.