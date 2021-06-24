Digital Transformation Enabler Mobiquity to Expand Operations into APAC Region, Appoints New VP of Business Development Financial Services

By Rob High, IBM Fellow and VP, CTO IBM Edge Computing and Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem. We are experiencing a time of enormous change as 5G and edge computing converge in ways that were previously unimagined. We see more data than ever is now being created at the edge, and coupled with the promise of 5G, IBM and its ecosystem partners are focused on helping telco providers and enterprise clients drive new revenue and return on investment.