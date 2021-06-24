Cancel
Linux 5.14 To Support XMM Fast Hypercalls For Hyper-V On KVM

phoronix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the KVM code set to be merged in the coming weeks for the Linux 5.14 kernel, support for fast XMM hypercalls is coming for its Hyper-V guest support in allowing for some performance benefits. Microsoft Hyper-V's hypercall interface - for the calling mechanism into guests - supports the notion...

www.phoronix.com
