Stage Right summer camp students present summer shows
High school and middle school summer camp students at Stage Right in Greensburg will perform two shows this weekend. Preteen campers will present the middle school edition of "Rock of Ages" at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Teen campers will stage the high school edition of "Heathers: The Musical" on Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The performances will be at Westmoreland County Community College Science Hall Auditorium.www.heraldstandard.com