What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in July 2021

Welcome to the world’s most disturbing health spa, or one of them at least. Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu is definitely one of the creepier movies to come along in a while and Nicole Kidman appears to play it off quite well as the hostess/tormentor/healer that apparently selects her guests for a purpose, even if it would appear that they’re selected in a very random manner considering who they are and what their lives are all about. Nine individuals, not all of them strangers to each, are invited to the health resort as Masha, played by Kidman, makes it known that they’re there to heal in some crucial manner. The only issue here is that the ‘healing’ looks like psychological and even physical torture as the individuals go through an ordeal that is mean to break them down and reinvigorate them in a few ways. If this were how resorts were run, however, it’s fair to say that a lot of people might go on being miserable or would find an alternative that didn’t involve lying in a shallow grave or getting physical with one another to release pent-up aggression. On top of that, the mind games that Masha will no doubt be doling out are bound to mess up a person far worse than anything else ever could.