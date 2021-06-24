‘The Blacklist’ Finale: What Did You Think of Liz’s Ending? (POLL)

It's a very exciting time gamers who love seeing their favorite video games being adapted into animated television shows. The "Castlevania" animated series that came to Netflix was a huge success, with a complete story arc told in four seasons and even more to come in future spin-offs. There's a "Cuphead" show in the works for Netflix, as well as a "Resident Evil" animated series. But of course, those aren't the only major video-game adaptation in the works. If you love "Final Fantasy," you're in for a real treat; one of the most popular games in the series is getting an animated show of its own. However, it might not the one you might be expecting.