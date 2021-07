CJ-2018-309 Notice is given that on the 29th day of July, 2021, at 10:00 AM, in the Commissioners Meeting Room on the 1st floor of the Rogers County Courthouse, in the City of Claremore, Rogers County, Oklahoma, the Sheriff of said County will offer for sale and sell, with appraisement, for cash, at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, all that certain real estate in Rogers County, Oklahoma, to-wit: