New teen driver requirements start July 1

northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

House Bill 466, which passed during the most recent legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly, makes several changes that will impact new drivers starting July 1. Joshua’s Law driver training is now added to the list of requirements for 17-year-olds to complete prior to being issued a Class D driver’s license.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
