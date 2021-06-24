Even the world’s most successful vaccination programs are hitting hurdles

The Geneva meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden gave hope that Russia and the United States of America, through mutual compromises, will be able to achieve greater mutual understanding with each other, find common ground and begin to move towards resolving frozen conflicts throughout the post-Soviet space: first of all, in the Donbas, Abkhazia, South Ossetia. The problem of Transnistria and the geopolitical orientation of Moldova in general is no exception. The “tug of war” between the West and Russia in this country has been greatly delayed. Meanwhile, today there is a unique situation in the republic when its geopolitical tossing can finally stop. Moldova has every chance to firmly embark on the path of integration into the European Union and NATO, to put an end to the chronic problems inherent in this state.