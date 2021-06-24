Cancel
Butte County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Central Black Hills, Harding, Northern Black Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butte; Central Black Hills; Harding; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTHWESTERN HARDING...BUTTE SOUTHWESTERN MEADE...LAWRENCE...CENTRAL PENNINGTON...NORTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND NORTHEASTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 1021 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Alzada to 4 miles northwest of Belle Fourche to 2 miles north of Reptile Gardens. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Lead, Sundance, Rapid Valley, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Box Elder, Summerset, Black Hawk, Deadwood, Whitewood, New Underwood, Johnson Siding, Newell, Nemo, Hulett, Nisland and Piedmont. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 90. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 184 and 207.

alerts.weather.gov
