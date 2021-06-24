Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Brown, Custer, Loup by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Custer; Loup The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Loup County in north central Nebraska South central Brown County in north central Nebraska North central Custer County in central Nebraska Blaine County in north central Nebraska * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles north of Brewster to near Dunning, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brewster, Anselmo, Dunning, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Linscott, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Horseshoe Bend Lake and Almeria. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 136 and 143. Highway 2 between mile markers 232 and 261. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH