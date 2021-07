Whenever you’re constantly type casted, you can never grow as an actor. That is the case with Kevin Hart. While some of his comedies are entertaining, most notably the two Jumanji sequels, his acting talent aren’t on display at its full potential. This is why his latest film, Fatherhood, not only acts as a terrific change of pace for the actor, but also shows the world that Hart can do more than loud and crude comedies, but also pours his heart and soul into what can be considered as the best performance of his career.