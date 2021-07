Eight Chicago players are one step closer to playing in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Colorado. Five players on the Cubs have been named finalists, tying the Dodgers for the most in the National League. North Siders Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras and Joc Pederson are all contenders to be starters in the Midsummer Classic July 13th. For the White Sox, José Abreu, Yoán Moncada and Yasmani Grandal were named finalists for the American League. Starters for the All-Star Game will be revealed Thursday night.