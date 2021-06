FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence After 5 will be returning to the area on June 25. This is the first time the festival will be held since the Coronavirus pandemic. The festival will start at 5:30 p.m. at the 100 block of South Dargan Street. There will be dozens of vendors, live music, and MUSC Florence will give you a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.