Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How to spot if your child is now suffering from ‘locked-in trauma’

By Tanith Carey
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your child was listening to the radio on the school run yesterday, they might have heard Professor Neil Ferguson saying that a third wave of cases, driven by the Delta variant, is likely to be concentrated in schools, because most children are yet to be vaccinated. Adults may have...

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Psychology#Genetic Predisposition#Social Anxiety#The Nhs Confederation#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Cleveland, OHWebMD

ADHD and Your Child’s Emotions: How a Feelings Chart Can Help

When your child has ADHD, they might feel intense emotions from time to time. It could make them act giddy or rowdy, or do things that are inappropriate. “I hear a lot of stories about being silly and giggly, the class clown type. But not all kids have meltdowns and temper tantrums,” says Max Wiznitzer, MD, a pediatric neurologist at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, OH.
Mental Healthpsiloveyou.xyz

To My Inner Child As I Put to Rest a Lifetime of Trauma

You are worthy now. You were worthy then. Once a week, I revisit some of the most traumatic moments of my life. I never imagined time travel would feel like this. I’ve stepped into the age of five, the age of fourteen. I have visited past selves that I keenly remember — and have spent an entire lifetime trying to forget.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

You Learn Your Adult Child Is an Addict. Now What?

Many go-to parenting strategies won't work with an adult child who's struggling with addiction. For their own mental health, parents need to set healthy boundaries and get professional support for their family through groups like AA or NA. Making adjustments to the parent-adult child relationship and keeping the lines of...
KidsSTACK

How to Teach Your Child Mindfulness

Playing sports is one way for your child to experience an array of energy, feelings, and emotions- the ups and downs and the good and the bad. However, the only way to learn control of emotions is to experience and be conscious of them. Sheltering your child from their emotions,...
Kidscountywidenews.com

Protecting Your Child From Digital Danger

School closings and virtual learning have changed the way our children view the digital world. Increased online presence that comes with new learning norms may put our children at a greater risk of online predators. It's vital that parents, caregivers and educators know how to recognize the signs of abuse online and how to prevent it.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

At What Age Does Mental Illness Start?

A large-scale study investigates at what age different mental illnesses tend to start. Across all mental disorders, the average age of onset was 14.5 years. This shows that mental disorders start early, and early intervention can be helpful. Why it is important to know when mental disorders start. Knowing at...
KidsMedicalXpress

A child psychiatrist offers advice on helping kids deal with trauma

This has been a year like no other. The ever-present nature of racial trauma in society has been challenging for all of us, especially children and teens. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a rupture in society, magnifying inequities and redefining what it means to be vulnerable. The violent nature of racism has been on full display on television and in social media.
Mental Healthwelldoing.org

How EMDR Helped Me Recover from Birth Trauma

Jessica Purchall suffered from severe body image issues during pregnancy and PTSD after the birth of her first child. Here she shares how EMDR therapy helped her recover. We have therapists and counsellors who specialise in working with pre- and post-natal mental health – find yours here. In 2018 I...
Kidsnordvpn.com

Golden rules to protect your child from cyberbullying

Cyberbullying is any form of abuse online done to make someone feel worthless and vulnerable. We’ll be discussing the situations that children and young adults face, but adults can cyberbully each other as well. However, this is often called cyber harassment or cyberstalking, and these can be punishable crimes. Sometimes,...
KidsPosted by
Daily Herald

How to talk to your child about bullying

Bullying is an age-old topic parents are faced with as toddlers grow into school-aged children and eventually teenagers. But in today's increasingly connected digital environment, parents now must consider all the new avenues these behaviors can take place. Social media has changed the way bullying often occurs. In the past,...
Mental Healthliistudio.com

How trauma effects your life

Trauma that is left untreated is incorporated in our lives and it takes a long way before we realise the root of our instability or a conflicting nature. Childhood trauma shapes our personality exceedingly and it is incredibly hard to distinguish negative traits in our personality which are caused by trauma. Teenagers being bullied in high school or colleges also have a huge say in shaping our personalities. Overtime an individual adapts to the savage world through negative coping mechanism. For example for someone who has developed social anxiety over the years due to hurtful interactions will now choose to stay isolated which for him would be a comfort zone. In the longer run, keeping oneself safe in the comfort zone will effect this person in choosing his career path, friends and even his partner in life. These coping mechanisms are integrated into the character of a person so deeply that bringing them to the surface of our conversations demands for exquisite communication skills and a willingness to open to oneself for healing and better understanding the reasons behind your actions. If you are an excellent observer you may have noticed certain characteristics or habits of a person when they are out of their comfort zones. Through meditation, reflection and research a person can develop insight enabling him to know himself better over time. Though this is not as simple as it sounds, sometimes we delude ourselves too much for our own protection that the layers of illusion are indistinguishable from the truth. A person develops anxiety disorder due to constantly fretting over small decisions and second guessing. Unable to function as efficiently as others around, he soon loses his self-esteem. This disparages his overall being to the point that he cannot figure out how to solve this conundrum.
Relationship AdviceLifehacker

How to Tell Your Partner About Past Trauma

When you find a new partner you really vibe with, it’s supposed to be all sunshine and rainbows. But for people with trauma in their pasts, there’s a dark cloud hanging over every new relationship: Inevitably, they will have to tell their new love about the horrors of their past.
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

This is how it feels when your child is on the other side of the world during a pandemic

I found a black and white photograph at my mother’s flat some months ago. Taken in Malaysia in the early Sixties, it features a children’s blackboard, on which the words “Happy Xmas Nanna and Poppa” are neatly chalked. The blackboard was presumably a gift for my four-year-old sister – I’d have been 18 months old, born in Kuala Lumpur when my father was stationed there by the British army.
Mental Healthcreativeboom.com

How to get back your creative spark after suffering months of 'lockdown brain fog'

But for many of us, it's been the opposite. If anything, we've become more sluggish than ever: struggling to finish simple tasks and losing all enthusiasm for creative work. And there's a good reason for that. According to some scientists, the trauma, uncertainty, and isolation of the last year have affected our minds and memory physically, causing a brain fog we can't lift.
Kidsmomblogsociety.com

Daycare Separation Anxiety: How You and Your Child Can Beat It

A recent study showed that during COVID-19, women spent more time providing unpaid childcare and housework when compared to men. Because of this, less than half (46.9% of women) were a part of the workforce. That’s why childcare is so important during these times. However, this time can be hard...
KidsSTACK

How Old Does Your Child Need to Be to Start Working Out?

As youth academics and sports become more competitive, parents are looking for ways to separate their children from the crowd. As a result, supplementary youth training is becoming more popular, and children are starting younger and younger. A generation ago, kids didn’t even begin structured weight training until high school....
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Panic Attacks, Exercise, and Anxiety

The symptoms experienced during both a workout session and a panic attack are surprisingly similar. Their relationship is closer than you may have thought. Aside from improving your cardiovascular, muscle, and bone health (to name a few), working out regularly also offers a surplus of mental health benefits, including reduced anxiety and stress levels.
Kidsthebl.com

Alarming spike in numbers of children taking antidepressants due to lockdowns

A report provided by The Pharmaceutical Journal, published on Wednesday 23 June 2021, shows alarming spikes in the number of young people in the UK being prescribed antidepressants coinciding with periods of lockdown due to the CCP Virus. Similar data has been observed around the world, ringing alarm bells. The...
KidsHuffingtonPost

How Hard Should You Push Your Child To Try New Things?

One of the many challenges of being a parent is knowing how hard to push your child into something new — or to stick with something they’re thinking of giving up on — and when to back off. I’m a mom of two and I often feel myself bouncing between being pushy and relaxed. Like: No, you don’t have to play sports if you don’t think it’s your thing. Sure, you can skip that camp you’re nervous about. But also, you need to be brave when things feel frightening and learn to seize new opportunities even when you feel unsure. And on it goes.