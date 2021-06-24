Raccoon Theology: Crafting sermons

We are living in a day and age where social movements and spiritual movements often get mixed in together. Sometimes they are so intertwined that people can be confused and automatically assume that one is feeding into the other. One of those ideas is liberation theology. It is critical to understand what liberation theology is and to know if it is Biblical. Is it oil and water which will never mix, or is it cake and ice cream that compliment each other? With the rise of social movements in our society, it makes sense to address this topic from a Biblical point of view.