Apple’s next-gen iPhone hasn’t even been announced yet but some Apple fans are already lamenting the fact that it might be called the iPhone 13. According to a SellCell survey of approximately 3,000 iPhone users, nearly 20% of respondents indicated that the iPhone 13 might turn them off due to the superstitious nature of the number 13. It’s essentially a bit of popular folklore at this point, but the number 13 has historically been considered unlucky across several countries and cultures. For this very reason, you may have noticed that some tall buildings and hotels don’t have a designated 13th floor...