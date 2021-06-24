Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ranking the Roster: JJ Molson – No. 90

By Bill Huber
Posted by 
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a tradition that stretches more than a decade, here is our annual ranking of the 90 players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster ahead of the start of training camp on July 27. This isn’t merely a look at the best players. Rather, it’s a formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.

No. 90: K JJ Molson (5-11, 180; first season; UCLA)

The Packers have three young specialists on the roster: Molson, punter Ryan Winslow and long snapper Joe Fortunato. While Winslow and Fortunato have fighting chances to knock off underperforming former draft picks, Molson practically is facing Mission Impossible with veteran standout Mason Crosby coming off another strong season.

Molson joined the team just before Christmas. Because of the arduous COVID-19 testing regimen, the Packers brought kickers into town for tryouts just about every week. That way, in case there was a game-day emergency, there would be a kicker who had jumped through all the hoops. Molson’s tryout came in November, and the Packers signed him to the practice squad on Dec. 22 to have a permanent insurance policy with the playoffs on the horizon.

In four seasons at UCLA, Molson made 51-of-74 field-goal (68.9 percent). He made just 8-of-14 as a senior. As a sophomore, he made 17-of-21 for a career-high 81 percent. As a junior, he made a career-long 50-yarder. While his accuracy declined as a senior, he blasted 53 of his 61 kickoffs for touchbacks. That leg strength is what got him invited to the 2020 Scouting Combine.

Amari Rodgers Remains Unsigned; Here’s Why

Including Green Bay Packers receiver Amari Rodgers, there are more unsigned third-round picks than the other six rounds combined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eX3am_0adi2Ydp00

Ranking the Roster: JJ Molson – No. 90

Get to know the members of the Green Bay Packers' roster before the start of training camp. Up first, the kicker with the famous last name.

FanDuel Releases Lines for First Two Packers Games

On Wednesday, the sportsbook released its opening lines for the first two games of the 2021 NFL season.

In case you were wondering, yes, the Montreal native has ties to the famous beer empire.

“Yes sir. That’s my family,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “The first John Molson that came to Montreal that founded the brewery in 1786, I’m his eighth-generation descendant. So, my real name is John Molson. I just go by JJ. My grandfather (J. David Molson) owned the Montreal Canadiens from 1964-71, so he won five Stanley Cups in eight years. So, we’ve kind of got the hockey side and the beer side. I’m just trying to add the football side now.”

Naturally, he grew up playing hockey.

“Both of my parents (John and Miriam Molson) were very involved with my life and both were very athletic,” he said. “I played a bunch of sports growing up, and football actually was the last sport I took up, in my junior year of high school (at Selwyn House School). My coach Mike Maurovich just told me to come try out. And Gerry McGrath, who played in the CFL for a long time, he was my coach and my mentor and fine-tuned my kicking abilities and helped me get down to the States.”

Molson was drafted by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the seventh round last year. He declined the invite, though, to focus on getting his shot in the NFL.

Now, assuming he sticks on the roster deep into August, he’s got a shot to put his game on tape for the rest of the NFL to see. There is a 0 percent chance Molson is going to unseat Crosby. That’s not a knock on Molson but simply acknowledging the performance and financial realities. First, Crosby made all 16 field-goal attempts last season and is 38-of-40 the past two seasons. At 36, he remains a high-quality kicker. Second, a contract restructure in March basically ensures Crosby will be the Packers’ kicker for the 15th consecutive season.

“I love football so much,” Molson said at the Combine. “If the NFL doesn’t work out, I’ll definitely try to play in the CFL for as long as possible. That’d be a cool story to play for the [Montreal] Alouettes in the Molson Stadium. That would be fun. But any chance to play pro ball, whether it’s in the U.S. or Canada, I’d be super-grateful. Because you’re only young once. And I have the opportunity to be an athlete now so I’ll definitely try to play as long as possible.”

PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
109
Followers
293
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molson Brewery#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Unsigned#The Montreal Canadiens#Selwyn House School#Cfl#Combine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Oddsmakers: Rodgers Will Return to Packers Late in Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Green Bay Packers? Yes, oddsmakers say, but not without an additional month of consternation. According to Sports Betting Dime, the Packers are the favorite to have the MVP’s services for the upcoming season. Green Bay is +125, followed by the Denver Broncos at +250, Las Vegas Raiders at +700 and the field at +585.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Four Reasons Why There Will Be No June 1 Trade of Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could trade Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday. They almost certainly won’t, but that’s the day when there are big salary-cap savings to be gained by backing down to the three-time MVP quarterback. According to OverTheCap.com, a trade of Rodgers on Tuesday (or before)...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

PFF Rankings Show Packers Are Loaded at Skill Positions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a premier quarterback, receiver and running back, it’s little wonder why the Green Bay Packers were No. 1 in the NFL in scoring in 2020 and should be superb again in 2021 (you know, with the obvious asterisk). Pro Football Focus has rolled out a...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Packers Sign First-Round Pick Stokes

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers first-round pick Eric Stokes had a great Wednesday. First, he signed his first NFL contract. Then, he went on the practice field and had a strong day at the team's fifth organized team activity of the spring. The four-year deal is projected to...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

PFF’s Linebacker Rankings Show Potential Upgrade for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive stalwarts Kenny Clark and Za’Darius Smith cracked the top-32 lists in the front-seven positional rankings at Pro Football Focus, but the interesting position group is linebacker. Predictably, last year’s rookie tandem of Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin didn’t make the cut at...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Amos Picked as Packers’ Most ‘Underappreciated’ Player

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In six NFL seasons, Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos hasn’t reached 100 tackles. He’s never broken up 10 passes. He’s never intercepted more than two passes. Without headline-grabbing accolades, stats or sound bites, it’s easy to overlook the understated Amos. NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

With Painful Exception, Packers’ Backs Take Care of Football

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Winning football teams take care of the football. Last season, the four teams that reached conference championship games finished in the top half of the NFL in fumbles. That includes the Green Bay Packers, who had the third-fewest fumbles, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had the sixth-fewest.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Adams, Veteran Receivers Took Part in Virtual Offseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. – While Davante Adams and the rest of the Green Bay Packers’ veteran receivers have skipped the voluntary practices, they haven’t skipped the entire offseason program. “Up until two weeks ago, we were doing virtual and they were doing everything, showing up for every meeting,” receivers coach...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Will Rodgers Report for Minicamp? ‘We’ll See Come Tuesday’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ absence from the Green Bay Packers’ offseason program has cost him a $500,000 workout bonus. It could cost him even more money if he skips next week’s mandatory minicamp. The Packers conducted their fifth organized team activity on Wednesday. Rodgers, in a standoff...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Report: Adams, Veteran WRs Will Attend Minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers’ four other veteran receivers skipped the first two weeks of the voluntary organized team activities but will attend this week’s mandatory minicamp, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That means the only intrigue on the attendance report for the...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Five Things To Watch at Packers Minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will open their three-day minicamp on Tuesday. MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be there; All-Pro Davante Adams and his veteran receiver sidekicks will be on the field. 1. Welcome Back, Davante Adams. Just because cornerback Jaire Alexander will be present, as will...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

With Humor, Bakhtiari Recalls ‘Dark Days’ Following ACL Injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari’s surgically repaired knee isn’t in All-Pro form. His comedy skill, however, remains elite. Coming off a torn ACL that ended his season just before the start of the 2020 NFL playoffs, the Green Bay Packers’ stud left tackle went through another on-field rehab workout during Day 1 of minicamp on Tuesday. Might he be ready for Week 1 of the regular season at New Orleans in 96 days?
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Adams: Absence from OTAs Due to Family, Not Contract

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers’ veteran receivers, who stayed away from the first two weeks of the voluntary organized team activities, were on the field for Day 1 of the mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. While Aaron Rodgers upped the ante in his dispute with...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Campbell Could Thrive After Other Linebacker Rentals Failed

GREEN BAY, Wis. – De’Vondre Campbell is the Green Bay Packers’ latest one-year rental at linebacker. In 2018, it was Antonio Morrison. In 2019, it was B.J. Goodson. In 2020, it was Christian Kirksey. After three swings and misses, the linebacker-hungry Packers on Wednesday signed Campbell, a 70-game starter in...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Love and 10 Other Highlights from Packers Minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With rare exceptions, it’s always going to be a rollercoaster with a young quarterback. So, Jordan Love’s performance in the Green Bay Packers’ three-day minicamp went as expected. Last year, No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow started 10 games. He had three games with 100-plus passer...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

The Down Side of Fans Returning to NFL Games

GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL teams scored a combined 12,692 points last season, the first season of more than 12,000 points in league history. Offenses generally thrived in tranquil road environments. The Green Bay Packers scored 256 points in their eight games away from Lambeau Field, a franchise record and...
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Gutekunst Has Improved the Roster, But......

Brian Gutekunst took over the position of General Manager of the Green Bay Packers on January 8, 2018. He inherited a team that had gone 7-9 the previous season and was thought to have suffered a serious decline in the quality of its roster. Now in his fourth year of...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

It’s All Love, All the Time at OTAs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Ready or not, the Green Bay Packers’ offense might be led by second-year quarterback Jordan Love this season. Due to Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain future with the team, coach Matt LaFleur is doing everything possible to get Love ready should he be asked to take the opening snap at New Orleans on Sept. 12. At Tuesday’s organized team activity, there were two competitive periods. Love took all 15 reps of a 7-on-11 drill and all 20 snaps of an 11-on-11 period. That’s 35 snaps for Love and zero for Blake Bortles, Kurt Benkert and Jacob Dolegala. That was an even more extreme breakdown than at last week’s mandatory minicamp.