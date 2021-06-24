Cancel
Historic reunion to unfold at 2021 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

By Jamie Shell
Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I have personally been attending the Games for over 50 years, and I know we share the common bond of a deep and abiding love for the Games. There is a real sense of family at Grandfather…While we can’t make 2020 any better, we can promise that with your help and support, our 65th anniversary in 2021 will be a spectacular time.” -Steve Quillin, President, Grandfather Mountain Highland Games (April 25, 2020)

www.wataugademocrat.com
Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

‘Ceud mile failte’ (100,000 welcomes to you) North Carolina welcomes you to The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games July 8–12, 2021. With an opening Torch Light Ceremony, a call to Raise the Clans, this promises to be a weekend to remember.