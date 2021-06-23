Wishlist Wednesday 2

Welcome to Wishlist Wednesday! In this new round-up blog post I hope to share things that are on MY wishlist in hopes to share what is currently coming out on the market. I am calling it a wishlist as it is simply that! Oftentimes there will be items, I really want, but may not necessarily need at the moment. These items are at the top of my list to replace current items I already have or sometimes these items may currently be just outside my budget. I’m sharing them because you may be looking for these items and sometimes we all need that outside eye to show us some products that hit the nail right on the head. I share looks and products here on the blog to help inspire, and that is a true joy for me here on the blog, so these items on my wishlist I hope are just another branch of inspiration you can find here on Liz Marie Blog.