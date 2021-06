“Yo, as somebody from Japan, f*ck the 2020 Olympics!” musician Kazuo says emphatically in a recent TikTok, referring to the upcoming Tokyo Summer Games. (The Games are still called “Tokyo 2020” even though they are taking place in 2021.) “We should cancel the Olympics. Not like cancel culture ‘cancel,’ like it just shouldn’t happen.” The Black Japanese rapper goes on to detail key reasons why this is the case: Tokyo has been in a state of emergency because of COVID, a marginal percent of Japan’s population is vaccinated, and most foreigners still aren’t allowed to visit.