'We were enjoying a wonderful summer holiday. Next minute, my husband was dead'

By Anne Sebba
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago, on a beautifully sunny July day, my husband and partner of 43 years suddenly died. He was a youthful 69. No illness, no lingering goodbyes, no advice about how to unlock his laptop, just, ‘Please can you get me a glass of water.’ Those were the last words he ever spoke.

www.telegraph.co.uk
