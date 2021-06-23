Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Clemente, CA

Olympic-bound surfers talk readiness, hopes for sport at Lower Trestles surf session

By Laylan Connelly
Pasadena Star-News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a buzz on the beach at the tucked-away surf haven just south of San Clemente. Waves steamrolled toward shore at Lower Trestles on Tuesday, June 22, bigger than they’ve been in a long time. But young surfers from around the country, in town competing at the USA Surfing National Championships, happily took a break from the big, bombing sets, leaving the waves open for an “expression session” that showcased just what it takes to be an Olympic surfer.

www.pasadenastarnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Newport Beach, CA
State
Florida State
San Clemente, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Slater
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surfer#Usa Surfing#Marks#Olympians#Team Usa#World Surf League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy