Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Julia Bradbury: ‘Skinny-shaming is a thing – and I was a target of it’

By Julia Bradbury
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was my friend Jenni Falconer who let me know that people were ‘going nuts for my bikini bod’. A few days earlier I’d gone on Instagram and posted two photographs from my garden in west London: one was a staycation snap that showed me lapping up the sunshine. I didn't think twice about posting it – I was wearing a bikini but it was just a head and shoulders shot, not really showing anything other than my big mirrored sunglasses, my collar bones and the gorgeous luminescence of the day. In the second post, two days later, I was sitting at my little garden table with my laptop in a cardboard box – a trick I use to stop the glare from the sun on the screen so that I can work outside.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Bradbury
Person
Jenni Falconer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Greek#D Apart#Nhs#Brexit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
Country
Greece
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Who Is Brad McClelland? Love Island UK 2021 Lineup

Love Island is in full swing now and among the hot new lineup is 26-year-old Brad McClelland. He's joined by Sharon Gaffka, Aaron Francis, Liberty Poole, Hugo Hammond, Shannon Singh, Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi, Chloe Burrows, Toby Aromolaran and Faye Winter in the seventh series of the hit dating show.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Worldpatriotunitednews.com

Princess Diana Bombshell Revealed

Its been nearly 24 years since her death, both of her sons are grown and married, she has grandchildren that she never met. Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a suspicious car-accident on August 31st 1997. As Prince William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge celebrated their ten-year anniversary just days ago, mere weeks after the passing of Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh we take a look back at a Princess who seemd to know: she would never be Queen.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Serena Williams Flaunts Her Curves in a Mint Dress as Daughter Olympia Dons a Princess Gown in a New Photo

Renowned tennis star Serena Williams and her three-year-old daughter were a vision of elegance in a photo she recently shared on Instagram. Check out their jaw-dropping snap. Tennis superstar Serena Williams delighted fans with a recent Instagram photo that showed her rocking a body-hugging mint dress next to her daughter who looked fabulous in a princess gown.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Kate Middleton received a gorgeous gift from Princess Diana’s rival

Kate Middleton received a surprise gift from the wife of Prince Charles – Camilla Parker Bowles. On the Web, they have already rushed to joke on this topic, they say, the wife of Prince Harry Meghan Markle, known for her love of expensive things, will surely envy the wife of Prince William.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Who Is Lucy Plunkett? Latest Love Island 2021 Cast Rumours

Love Island is just a couple of weeks away and we've got another rumoured cast member for you. Dublin woman, Lucy Plunkett, is said to be entering the villa this June. The northern Irish capital seems to be something of a hot-spot for Irish beauties looking for love. Former Love Island contestants Maura Higgins and Yewande Bibla also came from Dublin, and the show's host, Laura Whitmore, grew up in Bray, just outside the city.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Er, Prince Harry Texted Kate Middleton to Let Prince William Know About Lilibet's Arrival

Welp, to all you royal fans who were hoping that Lilibet Diana would be the person to bring the royal family back together following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah...that hasn't quite happened—at least not yet. Case in point: When Lilibet was born, Prince Harry actually texted Kate Middleton to deliver the news to Prince William instead of giving him the message directly. 😬
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Meghan Markle decided to show her daughter Lilibet

Details of Harry’s upcoming visit to Britain have been revealed. From the moment Meghan Markle became a mother for the second time, her fans are waiting for her to finally share with them the first picture of her baby girl. However, about two weeks have passed since the birth of the Prince and Duchess’s daughter, and Meghan and Harry still have not published her photo on their website. It was believed that little Lilibet, as her parents called her, was not seen by anyone except the parents themselves and the doctors who helped her to be born. However, it turned out that this was not the case.
CelebritiesElle

Why Meghan Markle Used a Different Name on Daughter Lili’s Birth Certificate

On June 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a new child, a daughter named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, into their little family. This time around, though, Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family. TMZ noticed one specific change after Lilibet’s arrival: On Lili’s Santa Barbara birth certificate, both parents have listed their names differently than on their son Archie’s birth certificate. Meghan is listed as “Rachel Meghan Markle.”
Animalstotallythebomb.com

Poodle Cats Are A Real Thing And I Am Obsessed

This is not a drill!! Poodle cats exist — and OMG — I need one!!. I swear, they look just like the stuffed animals that cluttered my bed when I was little!!. I always hoped and wished that my kitty stuffed animals would come to life, but I never actually dreamed they would!
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
WorldPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Absolutely Beautiful’ Daughter Lilibet Resembles Them Both

Too cute! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infant daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, looks like both of her parents. “Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Rebel Wilson Sports Curve-Hugging Swimsuit in Sunny, New Photo

Rebel Wilson is enjoying Memorial Day weekend in style. According to PEOPLE, Wilson traveled to Palm Beach, Florida, to hand out the trophy for the first-annual World Polo Pride event. During her travels, the actor got to spend some time at the beach, an excursion that she chronicled on Instagram.