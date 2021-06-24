Julia Bradbury: ‘Skinny-shaming is a thing – and I was a target of it’

It was my friend Jenni Falconer who let me know that people were ‘going nuts for my bikini bod’. A few days earlier I’d gone on Instagram and posted two photographs from my garden in west London: one was a staycation snap that showed me lapping up the sunshine. I didn't think twice about posting it – I was wearing a bikini but it was just a head and shoulders shot, not really showing anything other than my big mirrored sunglasses, my collar bones and the gorgeous luminescence of the day. In the second post, two days later, I was sitting at my little garden table with my laptop in a cardboard box – a trick I use to stop the glare from the sun on the screen so that I can work outside.