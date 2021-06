Interested in selling a pre-owned watch? Get your quote. Want to sell your vintage watch through the HODINKEE Shop? Click here. As we march through the heat of the summer months, our focus has turned firmly to watches fit for the season. What better way to enjoy the first real summer in nearly two years than with a new – well, pre-owned – watch that brings a bit of flavor, maybe a pop of color to your wrist? Buying pre-owned when it comes to something like a summer watch is the way to go in our opinion. Say you find that the pop of color was a bit too much for you after a few months or that this bright white dial is just not your vibe, reach out to our partners at Crown & Caliber, receive a quote within hours, and the pre-owned cycle starts all over again.