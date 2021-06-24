Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Livestock Report: June 24

Northern Virginia Daily
 5 days ago

M&L 1, 400-499 lbs., $165.00; 500-599 lbs., $121.00-148.00; 600-699 lbs., $140.00; 700-799 lbs., $120.00; 800-899 lbs., $126.00. M&L 2, 300-399 lbs., $131.00; 600-699 lbs., $121.00-141.00; 700-799 lbs., $120.00; 800-899 lbs., $123.00. M&L 3, 600-699 lbs., $113.00; 700-799 lbs., $113.00; 800-899 lbs., $116.00. Heifers (111 head) M&L 1, 300-399 lbs., $131.00;...

www.nvdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Farmers Livestock#M L 2#Bulls#Wooled Choice#Wooled Good And Choice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Amends the National List for Organic Livestock And Handling

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture announced changes to the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances in organic livestock production. USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service is finalizing three amendments to the National List. Published in the Federal Register Friday, the final rule provides additional options for organic farms and businesses, by adding three substances to the list of substances allowed for organic production and handling.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hogs Brace Themselves Ahead of Quarterly Report

Feeder cattle futures could care less that the live cattle and lean hog contracts are skeptical; when corn trades lower feeders find themselves an opportunity and capitalize on it. Feeder cattle futures are the only livestock contracts really taking full advantage of Thursday’s support as both live cattle and lean...
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

Livestock show apparel exchange

There will be a free exchange of Junior Fair Livestock Show apparel on Wednesday, July 7 from 4-7 p.m. at the Ag Hall of the Henry County Fairgrounds. 4-H and FFA members who have outgrown or no longer use their livestock show apparel are welcome to bring in their clothing in hopes that younger/new livestock project members can “shop” at the exchange for their show apparel. This is also an opportunity for our older youth to find apparel for themselves. If you would like to participate as a donor of your used livestock show clothes, please drop off your clothing at the Ag Hall starting anytime after 1 p.m. on July 7. If you want to participate as a “shopper,” come shop between 4-7 p.m. at the Henry County Fairgrounds Ag Hall. Apparel available could include jeans, long sleeve or short sleeved button down shirts, collared shirts, boots and belts.
Chicago, ILkdow.biz

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.25 cents at $6.59 a bushel; July corn rose 9.25 cents at $6.6325 a bushel; July oats was off 7 cents at $3.59 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 13 cents at $14.19 a bushel.
Clare County, MICadillac News

Clare County livestock auction

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $119; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $113; heavy bulls, $85 to $112; heifer cows, $70 to $89; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $55; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $825 to $1250. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $145; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $70 to $105; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $112; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $180; calves 1, $75 to $130; calves 2, $75 to $110; calves 3, $25 to $85. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $230 to $350; ewes, $70 to $155; rams, $60 to $80; goats, $75 to $265. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $77.50; fleshy sows, $40 to $65; boars and stags, $9 to $11; feeder pigs, $35 (per head); (165) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $575 to $8.50; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.50 to $5; (60) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $3.75; (1) round bales, $25.
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

Junior Livestock Auction this weekend

The 2021 Junior Livestock Show & Auction takes place at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, June 18-20. The event is the culmination of months of hard work for local youth who have put time and a lot of effort into raising quality animals — rabbits, goats, sheep, pigs, cattle and poultry.
San Angelo, TXaustincountynewsonline.com

Livestock Guardian Dog Meeting Set June 26 In San Angelo

The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in San Angelo will host a livestock guardian dog, LGD, tour and meeting on June 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15, payable by cash or check at the door, and lunch is included....
AgricultureSouthwest Daily News

Heat wave will impact crops and animals

TWIN FALLS — As the Magic Valley prepares for potentially record setting heat this week, farmers, potato researchers and dairy scientists are all voicing concerns. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings locally from Monday through Thursday. Heat impact on gardening. Kasi Kippes is worried about how the...
AgricultureNewswise

New findings to boost barley yields at higher temps

Newswise — An international team of researchers has identified a novel mechanism in barley plants, which could help crop growers achieve high yields as temperatures rise. With grain production highly sensitive to changing environmental conditions, rising temperatures are known to reduce the number of seeds that can be produced on each plant. One solution is to increase the number of flowers or branches on each ‘spike’, which is the reproductive structure from which grain is harvested.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Managing Heat Stress in Feedlot Cattle

During a heat stress incident in southwest Iowa on July 11 and 12, 1995, an estimated 3,500-4,000 cattle died of heat stress. A deadly combination of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, 50% relative humidity and no wind or cloud cover centered over the region. In the Midwest, deadly combinations such as this one are usually short lived but can occur any time from June to August.
Wildlifelapl.org

What Are Indicator Species?

There are 38 special species listed on the L.A. BioBlitz Challenge website. This is not just a random selection of flora and fauna; they are noted as “indicator species.” When these species are present, they help demonstrate that the local area provides a good habitat for the species to live.
Animalsfishgame.com

Feds Publish Birds Of Conservation Concern List

In continuing proactive efforts to protect migratory birds, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today released its Birds of Conservation Concern 2021 report. The publication identifies 269 species of birds that represent high conservation priorities for the Service and deserve proactive attention. This science will be used for cooperative research, monitoring and management actions that can directly or indirectly affect migratory birds with the help of international, federal, state, Tribal and private partners.
Environmentfortheland.org

Emilee Howell

Hello, I’m Emilee. I’m a dental hygienist who also has a lot of passion for nature and the environment which is why I went back to school and just graduated with a degree in Environmental Science. I care about preserving and restoring natural ecosystems so they can function to their full capacity and continue to provide us and wildlife with important yet often overlooked services. This is why I jumped at the chance to work with the Red-Tail Land Conservancy this summer. I’ve enjoyed countless hikes in their public properties, and this was my chance to give back and learn more! We can’t expect nature to continue to filter our water, protect us from floods, provide oxygen, control pests, pollinate our foods, and so much more without our help in protecting the biodiversity. I’m excited to help Red-Tail with the important work they do, while also expanding my education on plant identification and land management. It’s amazing knowing my work will outlast me!
Economygrownin.com

After an early spring surge, have Midwest cannabis sales plateaued?

Spring and summer months are typically when cannabis sales surge, as warmer months come along and consumers seek relaxation, but except for a small gain in sales in Missouri, legal Midwestern cannabis sales have hovered at a steady rate since March. State regulators reported that for May, Illinois cannabis sales stayed at about $150 million for the second month in a row and Michigan’s legal sales actually dropped $5 million from last month to $148 million. Meanwhile, Missouri surged almost $7 million in monthly sales in May to $15.5 million.On a related note, Michigan regulators’ monthly reports are now specifically reporting license application statistics for social equity applicants, part of an agency commitment to demonstrate progress in license ownership diversity.