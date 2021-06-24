Livestock Report: June 24

Hello, I’m Emilee. I’m a dental hygienist who also has a lot of passion for nature and the environment which is why I went back to school and just graduated with a degree in Environmental Science. I care about preserving and restoring natural ecosystems so they can function to their full capacity and continue to provide us and wildlife with important yet often overlooked services. This is why I jumped at the chance to work with the Red-Tail Land Conservancy this summer. I’ve enjoyed countless hikes in their public properties, and this was my chance to give back and learn more! We can’t expect nature to continue to filter our water, protect us from floods, provide oxygen, control pests, pollinate our foods, and so much more without our help in protecting the biodiversity. I’m excited to help Red-Tail with the important work they do, while also expanding my education on plant identification and land management. It’s amazing knowing my work will outlast me!