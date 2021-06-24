Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices FNR holding Backpack Challenge

On June 26-27, the Naperville office of Berskshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is holding a supply drive for Hesed House from 10 a.m. to noon to collect staples for the shelter including bottled water, canned goods and non-perishable food items. Hesed House's mission is to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, shelter the homeless and give people the chance to hope again. They believe that everyone deserves dignity.