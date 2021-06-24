Cancel
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices FNR holding Backpack Challenge

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty recently announced its 22nd annual Backpack Challenge. The Northeast Florida real estate firm is collecting new backpacks and school supplies for local children at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty offices beginning through July 19. The backpacks and school supplies will be donated to local charities that serve Northeast Florida children.

