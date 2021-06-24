Cancel
Blowing Rock, NC

Lewis surprises wife with $1.5 million dollar gift to the High Country in her honor

By David Rogers
Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOWING ROCK — As jumpstarts go, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and its Foundation could not have asked for a better beginning for a $12 million capital campaign. All in the space of a week, there was a June 10 announcement of a $3 million gift from the Schaefer family. Then the effort gained significant momentum on June 17 when Blowing Rock resident Ken Lewis surprised his wife, Donna, with another $1.5 million contribution to ARHS in her honor for the naming rights to the new cardiovascular center.

www.wataugademocrat.com
