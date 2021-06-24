New Study: Public input needed for Tourism Management Plan

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – Like many mountain destination towns, Blowing Rock saw a very busy year during the pandemic as people sought outdoor escapes. The sudden growth in visitation prompted the board of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority (TDA) to commission another in-depth study of Blowing Rock- this time to create a Tourism Management Plan. What are the best ways for our community to preserve the things that make it special, while being open to growth? What should that growth look like? The TDA wants everyone to be part of this conversation!