Splurge or Save Neutral Kids Finds

I shared last week that I purchased some items to decorate Cope’s room as a proper kid’s room. While I haven’t really worked on his room since I was preparing for him to come into our lives, and I really want to give him the best little boy’s room. I decided to go full-on boy mom and give him some design choices he would LOVE. Who knew a dinosaur theme would make its way into our Cozy White Cottage! Check out cope’s reaction to the room stuff here [HERE]. Because there are so many cute options for neutral kids stuff, I thought today I would round some of my finds up and put them into a splurge or save blog post! If you’re interested in seeing past Splurge or Save blog posts, check them all out here [HERE].