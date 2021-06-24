N.C. bill would establish board to help residents save for retirement
RALEIGH — A new bill making its way through the North Carolina General Assembly would create and appropriate funds to a small business savings and retirement program. House Bill 899, or North Carolina Work and Save bill, would establish a 12-member North Carolina Small Business Retirement Savings Board housed in the Department of Commerce. The board would have 20 duties listed in the bill, according to the bills text.www.wataugademocrat.com