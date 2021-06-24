Haakenson scores twice, Nashville rallies to bet Toronto 3-2

The legend of Carey Price continues to grow. So does the legend of Josh Anderson, though the latter came at the expense of a world-class mistake from Marc-Andre Fleury. In what was yet again a battle of the goalies — and some pretty incredible gaffes — Price made 43 saves in a 3-2 overtime win for Montreal in Game 3 against Vegas on Friday. But the game-winning goal, which Anderson scored, was only made possible because Fleury turned over the puck to Anderson for the tying goal in the dying minutes of regulation.