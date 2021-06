The best thing about fried chicken is that it’s great hot out of the frying pan or served cold. It travels well, too, which is something to think about when going on summer road trips or beach getaways. But for most people, buttermilk fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food. It’s cooked perfectly to a golden brown. It’s crispy on the outside and juicy inside. Plus, you’ll get to hear that unmistakable crunch as you take your first bite.