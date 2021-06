PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Thorns are back on top of the NWSL, though by day’s end, the standings could revert. The Orlando Pride were still playing a match against Gotham FC while the Thorns did their ceremonial postgame lap at Providence Park, doing so after a Simone Charley goal elevated them to a 1-0 victory against Kansas City NWSL. If Orlando produced a similar result at home, Portland would be back in second place by the time the players pulled up to their homes.