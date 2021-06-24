Sustainability Matters

I’m not vegan. I’m probably going to get a lot of hate mail after saying this, but rather than being strictly vegan, I believe in reducing my consumption of animal products, as well as buying meat that is sustainably and ethically raised. Even Jonathan Safran Foer who wrote a book championing veganism has confessed to eating a little animal produce in the evenings. (Note I’m not saying don’t be vegan, I’m saying I find it challenging to be 100% vegan. Of course, some foods may simply not be suitable for ethical mass production- without intensive farming (which often treats cows quite inhumanely), can cows produce enough milk to meet the world’s demand? Some people say yes but I’m currently not convinced.– which is why my household and I are slowly removing milk and milk-based products from our diet. We’re still struggling along, so you’ll occasionally see milk and butter popping up in my blog or Instagram feed, but we’re doing our best!) Nonetheless, I find it hard to cook meat free, which is why I often browse vegan recipes for inspiration. I totally believe that it is possible to cook vegan food that’s as tasty as non-vegan food, but it’s a skill I haven’t quite achieved, so I’ve collated this list of vegan Asian recipes to inspire myself, and hopefully you. (Piece of random info: I once spoke to a farmer who said that the best meat to eat, if you are concerned about animal welfare, is lamb as it’s not possible to intensively farm sheep. Does anyone know more about this?)