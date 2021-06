Portland rallies for 2-1 win on a homecoming night for fans and key players, including Sebastian Blanco.The goals: Jaylin Lindsey scored, running onto a ball driven through the box by Alan Pulido (1-0 Sporting KC, 28th minute). Dairon Asprilla had his first shot blocked after it found him on the end of a free kick but he drove the second try along the turf and inside the left post (1-1, 36th minute). Marvin Loria was quick to the ball when Sporting misplayed a Diego Valeri ball and Loria eventually walked the ball into the goal (2-1 Timbers, 45+1). What...