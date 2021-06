Worried Capitol Hill Democrats whisper that they face a shellacking in the 2022 midterm elections. They’re tied 50-50 with Republicans in the Senate until Vice President Kamala Harris casts her deciding vote. And their House majority vaporizes if five or six members peel off from the caucus. The president’s party has lost 26 seats on average in midterm elections since World War II, so Nancy Pelosi and the “Squad” will have to perform five times better just to cling to a majority of one.