Olympic-bound surfers talk readiness, hopes for sport at Lower Trestles surf session

There was a buzz on the beach at the tucked-away surf haven just south of San Clemente. Waves steamrolled toward shore at Lower Trestles on Tuesday, June 22, bigger than they’ve been in a long time. But young surfers from around the country, in town competing at the USA Surfing National Championships, happily took a break from the big, bombing sets, leaving the waves open for an “expression session” that showcased just what it takes to be an Olympic surfer.