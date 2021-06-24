Jamie Brown Wright, 46, of Springtown (Obituary Brought to You By Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jamie Brown Wright of Springtown, Pa., formerly of Pipersville, Pa., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of her family, on Jan. 2, 2021. She was 46. Born May 14, 1974 in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Alan and Lynda (McCaffrey) Brown. She was the loving wife of Blayne and the passionate mother of Mackenzie, Morgan and Sierra. Jamie graduated from The Pennington School in New Jersey as a member of the Class of 1992. She was a member of the National Honor Society and continued her education at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. Growing up, Jamie always had an interest in the arts and nature. By the age of 6 she was taking painting and drawing classes. She found love and calm in the garden, and she was motivated and taught by her friend/mentor/surrogate mom Liz Bowman, to follow that love. Jamie returned to Bucks County in 1995, where she met her future husband, and the next part of her journey began. Blayne and Jamie married in October of 1999. At home on her six acres, Jamie cared for their numerous animals, large and small, and installed garden after garden. All the while, Mackenzie (and later Morgan and Sierra), were out in the gardens and wandering with the animals. And all the time, Jamie continued experimenting in all types of mediums of art. Life and career always steered Jamie back to the garden. She embraced it, and being the perpetual student, she took certification and design courses, and eventually moved onto floral design courses. Her love of art, and instilling that love of art and creation to her children, made her heart sing. Jamie loved her daughters fiercely, and was continually proud of the young women they are growing up to be. Jamie was always there for everyone, with a listening ear and a helping hand. She looked for and found the beauty in everything and everyone.