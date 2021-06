The Stemtown Historical Society Museum celebrated their reopening with a ribbon cutting on Saturday June 12, 2021 in Green Springs, OH. The celebration was attended by the board of the Historical Society, community members, and the Sandusky County Bicentennial traveling museum. In addition to celebrating the reopening of the museum, attendees were also able to see the new exhibit, "Celebrating a Centennial of Local Library Services" that was on display. The current public library hosted an open house for guests to stop by as well.