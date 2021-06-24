White County History

Three players representing league runner-up Frontier and three more from third-place North White have been named to the All-Midwest Conference First Team in softball. Frontier’s Megan Fultz, Sara Haynes and Laura Lohmiller all received all-conference status while teammates Brianne Rowe, Christine Shuttz and Laura Tatman all were named to the honorable mention list. North White placed Stephanie Hughes, Holly Miller and Amanda Bilyeu on the All-MWC team. Riann Eckert and Stacie Westerhouse were Honorable Mention selections. Brandi Page and Emily Chamberlain were named all-conference to represent Tri-County. Kylie Clauss was named Honorable Mention from the Cavaliers.