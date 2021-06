Chester Township voters may see a new police levy on their next ballot this fall. Chester Township voters may see a new police levy on their next ballot this fall. In a 2-1 vote during their June 17 meeting, Chester Township Trustees approved a 0.5-mill levy for the Chester Township Police Department to be put on the next ballot. The levy would cost homeowner’s $17.50 per $100,000 in property valuation and yield approximately $204,900 next year at 100 percent collection, Purchase said. Trustee Skip Claypool was the lone opposing vote. “You only raise taxes when it’s needed, and it’s not needed,” Claypool said. This would be the first time in 19 years the police department...