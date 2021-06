Airport Loop Road in unincorporated Polk County will be closed for the majority of the day Monday, June 28, to allow repairs to be made. Polk County Airport Manager Chuck Beavers sent out a notice Thursday saying the road will be impassable during the repairs but is scheduled to reopen late Monday. The road reopened at the end of March after being closed nearly a year and a half to accommodate the heavy machinery used for the runway extension project at the airport.