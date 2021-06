Kentucky Humanities will present the 40th Annual Kentucky Book Festival (formerly Kentucky Book Fair) on Saturday, November 6, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green. The festival, which was founded in Frankfort by journalist Carl West in 1981 and organized by a group of volunteers for decades, is now a program of Kentucky Humanities and has been hosted in Lexington since 2018.