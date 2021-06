The Plymouth Public Library is located at 132 South St., Plymouth. For information on events, call 508-830-4250 or visit https://plymouthpubliclibrary.org. Philosophy Group: 6 p.m. June 30. Are you interested in having discussions about the world and the people that inhabit it? The Philosophy Group is inspired by Benjamin Franklin’s Junto club. Each meeting a different philosophical question will be raised. Discussion will take place in a casual setting with food and drink. If you’re interested in improving yourself and the world around you, this is the group for you!