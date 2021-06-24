Cancel
'Upgrading The Mavericks': Buddy Hield & Richaun Holmes? Collin Sexton & Kevin Love?

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
The Dallas Mavericks have not yet gotten their front office and head coaching positions in order after saying goodbye to longtime employees Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle last week. With just 36 days remaining until the NBA Draft, the Mavs might want to speed up their process a little bit.

Although the team currently doesn't hold any picks in the draft, that is usually the time where trade activity starts to pick back up. The sooner the new Dallas regime is finalized, the sooner they can start planning for this pivotal offseason, where they will attempt to add more talent around Luka Doncic and decide what to do with Kristaps Porzingis going forward.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we present the second installment of our 'Upgrading The Mavericks' offseason series. To start things off, we explore the idea of a pre-free agency trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers that would send Collin Sexton and Kevin Love to Dallas. Future draft compensation could also be added for the Cavs in this particular scenario, but we believe the package presented would work for both sides.

Another intriguing offseason pairing for the Mavs would be Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield and Richaun Holmes. Given Hield's current contract and the big raise Holmes is about to get in free agency, this sort of move would require a little more salary cap maneuvering from Dallas via sign-and-trade and a few other methods, but it is definitely doable.

As a bonus, we briefly discuss the ideas of Dallas potentially going after Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard C.J. McCollum via trade or New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Lonzo Ball via restricted free agency and sign-and-trade. Thanks for listening!

