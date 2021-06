Texas College is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jan E. Duncan to the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs. Duncan comes to the college with broad experiences and expertise that covers all levels of secondary and postsecondary education. Most recently, she served as an instructional designer for the use of Blackboard for grade levels kindergarten through 12th grade. She was responsible for leading and executing the design, development and evaluation of complex training curricula, materials and programs to meet strategic organizational initiatives in the virtual space.